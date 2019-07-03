VIDEO: Declan Rice Produces Hilarious Reaction to Mason Mount Prank

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice produced one of the comedy moments of the summer so far, after falling victim to a hilarious prank by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. 

Rice and Mount have been friends for a long time, having developed together at Chelsea's youth academy. They have gone their separate ways in recent years, with Rice enjoying a successful season at the London Stadium in 2018/19. Mount also enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Frank Lampard's Derby County, racking up 11 goals in all competitions last season as the Rams narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The pair are still very close and have clearly been enjoying their summer downtime together. They have now gone viral with a hilarious holiday prank played by Mount on his unwitting comedy partner. 

Mount gave Rice one hell of a scare while his pal was enjoying a hard earned nap, after what must have been an arduous day. Creeping up on his mate, he suddenly shouts out and gives Rice a massive fright. The resulting high pitched shrill screams from the England international as he wakes up in plain terror are both hilarious and slightly unnerving at the same time.

The video has gone down a treat online and naturally there has been some pretty epic replies from the football community on Twitter. One of his England teammates was quick to get a dig in:

No doubt the pundits on Match of the Day will have a few words to say about the player's over reaction too: 

It was a cruel but hilarious prank to play on West Ham's tough tacking midfield maestro, who may no longer look so tough going into those 50/50 challenges next season!

