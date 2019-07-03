West Ham Set for Transfer Battle With Marko Arnautovic Over Desired Move to China

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

West Ham United are poised for another transfer battle with star striker Marko Arnuatovic, with the Hammers unwilling to allow the Austrian to leave for less than £45m.

Despite signing a new contract in January that commits him to the Hammers until 2023, following a U-turn on a previous transfer request, Arnautovic seemingly has his heart set again on a move away from the London Stadium.

The Mirror report that West Ham have received a bid of around £19.7m for the striker, from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. 

It is not the first time that a CSL club have expressed interest in Arnautovic, with Guangzhou Evergrande coming close to signing the striker for around £35m in the 2019 January transfer window. 


During that transfer saga, the Austrian similarly handed in a written transfer request, in an attempt to force through the move.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Though once again, West Ham look set to stand firm in an attempt to keep the striker, who was the club's top scorer last season with 11 goals. The Hammers are reluctant to let Arnautovic leave, unless there is a significant increase in Shanghai SIPG's offer.


Arnautovic's previous employers, Stoke City, retain a sell-on clause on the player, and this would limit the profit that West Ham could make on the striker, who joined the club for £20m in 2017. 

West Ham's failed pursuit of Celta Vigo frontman Maxi Gómez, is another stumbling block in the Arnautovic deal. 


Gómez reportedly has little interest in plying his trade at West Ham next season, and a more likely facilitator of Arnautovic's departure would be the potential arrival of Porto attacker Moussa Marega, who is currently on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

