Leicester City are closing in on a deal to sign Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, in a deal that is set to surpass their previous record transfer at around £40m.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, immediately winning over the fans with three goals and five assists in just 13 outings for Brendan Rodgers's side. Tielemans's loan move saw Adrien Silva head in the other direction, with the Portuguese international also set to make his switch permanent.

After desperate calls from supporters to bring Tielemans back to the club, Foxes fans appear to have got their wish, as the Telegraph claim the club are edging ever closer to securing the permanent capture of the Belgian international.

A deal is set to be completed by 'early next week' as negotiations have continued to progress well with the French side.

Any potential deal will eclipse Leicester's current transfer record, which stands at £27.5m, paid to Sporting CP for Islam Slimani in 2016.

Having signed for the Ligue 1 outfit from Anderlecht in 2017, the midfielder scored six goals in 65 appearances for the French side but struggled for game time last season, despite five of those strikes coming in his final 20 games.

The arrival of Tielemans is expected to be completed after the club secure another big-money move for Newcastle's Ayoze Perez. A £30m deal is expected to be sealed in the coming days as Rodgers begins rebuilding his squad ahead of his first full season at the helm.