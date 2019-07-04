Ayoze Perez has completed his move to Leicester from Newcastle, signing a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old netted 12 times in the Premier League in 2018/19, his best return in five seasons at Newcastle since arriving from Tenerife.

Frequently linked with a move back to Spain, Perez's future had been called into question in recent months, with reports over the past week suggesting he has become unhappy with the Magpies' lack of ambition.

With the announcement of the deal, reported to be worth £30m, former Spain Under-21 international Perez becomes the Foxes' second signing of the summer following James Justin's arrival from Luton.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Pérez said: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started."

Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Spanish forward @AyozePG! 📝#HolaPérez — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 4, 2019

Perez offers Brendan Rodgers' side much-needed options in attack. While the Spaniard will likely be used in a supporting role to Jamie Vardy, he can also be used as a central striker, with current options Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani likely to be moved on permanently this summer and Shinji Okazaki's contract expiring.

For Newcastle, Perez's departure may not be the last high profile exit this summer, with homegrown midfielder Sean Longstaff tipped for a £25m move to Manchester United.