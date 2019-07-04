Leicester City Signs Ayoze Perez From Newcastle in £30M Transfer

Ayoze Perez has completed his move to Leicester from Newcastle, signing a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Ayoze Perez has completed his move to Leicester from Newcastle, signing a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old netted 12 times in the Premier League in 2018/19, his best return in five seasons at Newcastle since arriving from Tenerife.

Frequently linked with a move back to Spain, Perez's future had been called into question in recent months, with reports over the past week suggesting he has become unhappy with the Magpies' lack of ambition.

With the announcement of the deal, reported to be worth £30m, former Spain Under-21 international Perez becomes the Foxes' second signing of the summer following James Justin's arrival from Luton.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Pérez said: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started."

Perez offers Brendan Rodgers' side much-needed options in attack. While the Spaniard will likely be used in a supporting role to Jamie Vardy, he can also be used as a central striker, with current options Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani likely to be moved on permanently this summer and Shinji Okazaki's contract expiring.

For Newcastle, Perez's departure may not be the last high profile exit this summer, with homegrown midfielder Sean Longstaff tipped for a £25m move to Manchester United.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message