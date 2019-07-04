Borussia Dortmund 2019/20 Away Kit: Sleek BVB Shirt Leaked Online

Borussia Dortmund's away kit for the 2019/20 Bundesliga season has been leaked online ahead of an expected release in the coming weeks.

In contrast to the more simplistic design of their home kit, which was debuted in Dortmund's last match of the prior Bundesliga season against Fortuna Dusseldorf, the away kit draws back to the history of Dortmund and its relation with the steel industry in particular.

🖤💛 Borussia Dortmund 19-20 Away Kit Leaked - Spotted in Store: https://t.co/oSvYtmRzRR — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 4, 2019

Puma have been the official supplier of kits for Borussia Dortmund since 2012 after taking over from Kappa and over the years they've introduced a trend of making each kit more streamlined then the last, with this edition being no exception to that rule.

Opposed to the clunky and busier kits Dortmund have sported in the past, this away shirt is simple and sleek in its design. It sports a v-neck cut which has been favoured by BVB in the past with a steel trim that goes part way down both sleeves.

Whilst the main body of the kit is jet black like their away kit last season, this shirt is instead covered with a subtle textured graphic that again alludes to the history of the steel industry and industrialisation that occurred within Dortmund in the late 1800s.

Just like in the home kit the label on the inside neck of the shirt commemorates Dortmund's club history as it reads in German, '110 Jahre - Gestern - Heute - Morgen - Für Immer Borussia Dortmund', which translates to '110 years - yesterday – today - tomorrow - forever Borussia Dortmund'.