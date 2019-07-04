Frank Lampard Officially Confirmed as New Chelsea Manager

Chelsea have officially unveiled Frank Lampard as their new head coach, with the former Derby County manager signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international spent 13 seasons playing for the Blues, racking up an incredible 211 goals in 648 appearances from midfield. After a year-long spell at rivals Manchester City, Lampard enjoyed two seasons in the MLS with the Sky Blues' sister-club New York City, before taking charge of the Rams in 2018.

A firm fans' favourite at the Bridge, the 41-year-old replaces outgoing boss Maurizio Sarri, who has taken up the vacant Juventus job following a turbulent debut campaign in the Chelsea dugout.

Lampard leaves a Derby side facing the prospect of a 12th straight season in the Championship, having lost the 2019 playoff final 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Though the Champions League winner was unable to secure the club's long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League, he received considerable praise for adapting the Rams' style of play and showing faith in youth.

In contrasting fashion, Sarri irked Chelsea supporters with his refusal to hand younger players a chance, the Italians' handling of Callum Hudson-Odoi particularly annoying the fanbase.

Lampard is likely to have no choice but to field academy prospects, as the Europa League champions have been placed under a transfer embargo by FIFA until start of the 2020 summer window.

That should see more patience given to the new Blues boss, as should his popularity amongst supporters, handing Lampard a luxury that escapes most Chelsea coaches.

He will have time to mould the team and tweak it, unlike his predecessors, with owner Roman Abramovich renowned for his trigger-happy approach to sacking managers.





