Frank Lampard: Stat Shows Just How Much New Chelsea Boss Values Youth

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

2018/19 was an incredibly odd season for Chelsea fans. The Blues won the Europa League, finished third behind two of the best teams in Premier League history and reached another cup final...yet things just never really clicked.

Sarriball didn't get the fans onside, nor did Kepa's cup final antics, Eden Hazard's inevitable exit was no less upsetting, while the transfer ban was the cherry on the foul-tasting cake.

However, the club now seems to be in trusted hands for the first time in a while as Blues legend Frank Lampard was announced as the new Chelsea manager on Thursday morning.

While many are happy just to see a friendly face back at Stamford Bridge, one particular stat from Lampard's time at Derby County hints at why he might be the best option to shepherd the Blues through the transfer ban.

During his impressive first season with the Rams, Lampard guided an incredibly youthful squad to the playoff final, with young loan players like Mason Mount, Harry Wilson and Fikayo Tomori proving instrumental in their successes. 

Chelsea is a club brimming with youthful talent that has been overlooked in recent years. Maurizio Sarri faced a lot of backlash for his treatment of Callum Hudson-Odoi among others, while Lampard will most likely refocus Chelsea to choose form and talent over the expense or reputation. 

Getty Images/GettyImages

With players like Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi coming back to Chelsea after the ending of their impressive loan spells, it could be time for a new era and approach at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

