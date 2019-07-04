Juventus Confirm Gianluigi Buffon Return as Goalkeeper Signs 1-Year Deal

Juventus have confirmed that legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has made a dramatic return to the club on a free transfer after signing a one-year deal following a successful medical on Thursday.

The move sees Buffon return to the club having left to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer after 17 trophy-laden years with the Turin side.

One of the most decorated players in the game, Buffon could now break a Serie A record next season, with the 41-year-old needing just eight more league appearances to surpass the 647 currently held by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Speaking of his sensational return, Buffon told the club's official website: "Hi everyone. I wanted to greet you all again. I am happy to have returned home and to have the opportunity to embrace you and be embrace by you again.

"This is one of the most beautiful and happiest days of my life. Today I received confirmation that life is incredible and it's always worth dreaming."

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

In what is thought to be his final season ahead of retirement, the Italian could now add to his nine Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles and five Supercoppa Italiana titles, with the only trophy still evading him being the coveted Champions League.





On an international level, he is the most capped player in the history of Italy national team, during which time he lifted the 2006 World Cup title.