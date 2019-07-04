Juventus Offer Man Utd Choice of Three Stars in Exchange for Paul Pogba

The transfer saga surrounding Paul Pogba shows no end of slowing down, with reports emerging from Italy claiming Juventus are still interested in the Manchester United midifielder, and are prepared to offer the Red Devils their pick of three players in order to sweeten the pot for the Frenchman.

Pogba has publicly stated his desire for a 'new challenge somewhere else', sending the transfer rumour universe into overdrive, with an avalanche of reports and counterclaims descending on the football world.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Out of the chaos, it appears there are two frontrunners for his signature: Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Now, with Pogba set to report for pre-season duty and talks planned between him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming days, Juventus are stepping up their efforts to get their man.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Juventus need to raise funds in order to complete a move for Pogba, who will likely cost well over €100m. This may be due to the Old Lady stockpiling euros for the transfer and salary of Matthijs de Ligt, who is thought to be nearing a move to Turin.

To circumvent their financial failings, Sport claim Juventus are prepared to offer one of Blaise Matuidi, Alex Sandro or Paulo Dybala to United as a makeweight in a deal for Pogba.

Juliana Flister/GettyImages

Sandro and Dybala, in particular, have been heavily linked with a move to Manchester in the past - with former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho failing in a bid to sign Sandro during his stint at Old Trafford.

With Pogba's United future uncertain, the Red Devils appear to be looking at alternative options to replenish their midfield, with Newcastle's Sean Longstaff and Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes thought to be next on Solskjaer's shopping list for the summer.