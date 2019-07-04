Lyon Director of Football Provides Update on Nabil Fekir's Future Amid Arsenal & AC Milan Interest

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Lyon Director of Football, and free kick legend, Juninho, has revealed that the club intend to keep hold of star man Nabil Fekir, despite interest from AC Milan and Arsenal. 

Arsenal have been recently credited with interest in the mercurial attacking midfielder, although no bid has said to have been made. 

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Speaking at a press conference, Juninho was quoted saying "I would love Fekir to stay...He is a great player.


"We will see what happens. I am a fan of his talent. We’ll meet him tomorrow". 


This has thrown serious doubt over Fekir's potential move to Arsenal, but with the midfielder only having a year remaining on his contract, Lyon may choose to cash in soon rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.


Arsenal are yet to place a bid for the 25-year-old, but are said to be tempted to rival AC Milan for the attacker's signature this summer. 


Juninho is set to meet with Fekir, and the outcome of that meeting will surely decide his his future at the club. It is likely that Juninho and Lyon will offer him a new contract in order to retain his services in France.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

With an impressive 12 goals and nine assists last season, Fekir has proven his attacking threat and would make a fine addition to Arsenal's squad should they manage to sign him.


However, it is likely that they'll face significant competition for his signature.

