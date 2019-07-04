Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri after activating the Spaniard's release clause on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old's contract with Los Rojiblancos was terminated when his lawyers and representatives from City paid the release clause to La Liga.

Rodri is now City's club-record signing at £62.6m, eclipsing their previous best of £60m splashed out on Riyad Mahrez in 2018.

Speaking to City's official website, Rodri - who will wear number 16 - said: “What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions.

“I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s Director of Football said: “Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented, young midfielder, who has all the attributes we are looking for.

“He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession.

“He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s team and we are confident he will be a success.”

Rodri joined Atleti in 2018 for a fee around the €20m mark after impressing at former club Villarreal during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. He has since become a Spain international, having previously featured for the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-21 sides.

He had been one of Pep Guardiola's main transfer targets since the start of the summer, with the Catalan thought to be keen on bringing in a defensive minded midfielder to bolster the squad and ease the burden on 34-year-old Fernandinho.

Rodri is City's first signing of the summer, but the Premier League champions have also been linked with moves for Brazil international Everton Soares, Bournemouth center back Nathan Ake and wanted Leicester defender Harry Maguire.