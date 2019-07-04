Philippe Coutinho's Agent Responds to Rumours of PSG Transfer Agreement

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho insists that there has been no contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the French capital this summer.

He was responding to a number of rumours over the last few weeks, and most recently in the local press, that Coutinho had already reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain - paving the way for Neymar to return to Barcelona.

Kia Joorabchian, however, has played down any reported agreement with officials at the Parc des Princes and even claims Barcelona's decision-makers are not looking to cash in on Coutinho this summer.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"I spoke in the past few days with [Director of Football] Pep Segura in Barcelona," Joorabchian told RMC (via The Sun). "He told me that the club did not want to sell Coutinho this summer - whatever the price.

"And we have had no contact with PSG for Coutinho."

Despite those comments from the Brazil international's agent, Barcelona-based publication Sport have still insisted that Coutinho has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It's one of the latest 'developments' in Barcelona's rumoured move for to lure Neymar back to the Camp Nou this summer.

Although they're a publication that normally need to be taken with a pinch of salt, Mundo Deportivo's recent claim is that Ivan Rakitić, Samuel Umtiti or even Ousmane Dembélé could also be used as a makeweight to bring Neymar back to the club.

But despite the constant new reports which are doing the rounds about Neymar and Coutinho's respective future, a deal doesn't actually appear to be any closer to being completed than it was right at the start of the summer transfer window.

      Modal message