Philippe Coutinho's Agent Responds to Rumours of PSG Transfer Agreement

The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho insists that there has been no contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the French capital this summer.

He was responding to a number of rumours over the last few weeks, and most recently in the local press, that Coutinho had already reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain - paving the way for Neymar to return to Barcelona.

Kia Joorabchian, however, has played down any reported agreement with officials at the Parc des Princes and even claims Barcelona's decision-makers are not looking to cash in on Coutinho this summer.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"I spoke in the past few days with [Director of Football] Pep Segura in Barcelona," Joorabchian told RMC (via The Sun). "He told me that the club did not want to sell Coutinho this summer - whatever the price.

"And we have had no contact with PSG for Coutinho."

Despite those comments from the Brazil international's agent, Barcelona-based publication Sport have still insisted that Coutinho has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It's one of the latest 'developments' in Barcelona's rumoured move for to lure Neymar back to the Camp Nou this summer.

Although they're a publication that normally need to be taken with a pinch of salt, Mundo Deportivo's recent claim is that Ivan Rakitić, Samuel Umtiti or even Ousmane Dembélé could also be used as a makeweight to bring Neymar back to the club.

But despite the constant new reports which are doing the rounds about Neymar and Coutinho's respective future, a deal doesn't actually appear to be any closer to being completed than it was right at the start of the summer transfer window.