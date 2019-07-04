USWNT Home Jersey Sets New Sales Record as Nike.com's Most Sold Shirt in a Single Season

Nike has confirmed that the 2019 USWNT jersey currently being worn by stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France is the most sold soccer shirt of all time in a single season on Nike.com.





Nike's commitment to women's football has seen national teams like England, France and Australia receive custom designed women's jerseys in 2019.

Elsa/GettyImages

And while the United States have long had their own uniquely designed kits, the 2019 white home kit has been so in demand it has broken all previous sales records for a single season.

"To start the tournament nearly two-thirds of the teams wore Nike kits and half the players wear our boots. The exposure is driving outstanding sell-through in kits, high performance bras and lifestyle extensions," chief executive Mark Parker said following Nike's latest financial results.

"In fact, the USA Women's home jersey is now the number one soccer jersey men's or women's ever sold on Nike.com in one season," he added.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

"You're going to see more and more of Nike looking at making sure that women, whatever sport they play, have the right product to play confidently in."

In addition, ESPN has reported that sports jersey retailer Fanatics has recorded increased sales of 500% for the USWNT home jersey compared to the same period in 2015 (up to the World Cup semi-finals), such is the growing popularity of the sport and the team.