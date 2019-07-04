USWNT Home Jersey Sets New Sales Record as Nike.com's Most Sold Shirt in a Single Season

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Nike has confirmed that the 2019 USWNT jersey currently being worn by stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France is the most sold soccer shirt of all time in a single season on Nike.com.


Nike's commitment to women's football has seen national teams like England, France and Australia receive custom designed women's jerseys in 2019.

Elsa/GettyImages

And while the United States have long had their own uniquely designed kits, the 2019 white home kit has been so in demand it has broken all previous sales records for a single season.

"To start the tournament nearly two-thirds of the teams wore Nike kits and half the players wear our boots. The exposure is driving outstanding sell-through in kits, high performance bras and lifestyle extensions," chief executive Mark Parker said following Nike's latest financial results.

"In fact, the USA Women's home jersey is now the number one soccer jersey men's or women's ever sold on Nike.com in one season," he added.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

"You're going to see more and more of Nike looking at making sure that women, whatever sport they play, have the right product to play confidently in."

In addition, ESPN has reported that sports jersey retailer Fanatics has recorded increased sales of 500% for the USWNT home jersey compared to the same period in 2015 (up to the World Cup semi-finals), such is the growing popularity of the sport and the team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message