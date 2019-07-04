Wolves 2019/20 Home Kit: Wanderers Unveil Dark Gold Strip With New Sponsors

Wolves have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 campaign, with last season's light gold colour replaced with a darker shade.

Manufactured by adidas for the second season into a four year agreement, the new home shirt has changed sponsorship after Wolves signed a two year deal with Malta-based betting company ManBetX, replacing previous sponsors W88.

CoinDeal, however, have remained the sleeve sponsors for the Wanderers, who have qualified for the second qualifying round of the upcoming Europa League campaign, having finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Describing the kit design in detail, Wolves' website stated : '' The adidas shirts are made of a specific fabric to absorb moisture from the skin and keep the body dry and fresh until the final whistle, meanwhile the material is 100% recycled polyester.

''The shorts, which are 86% recycled polyester, will feature a Wolves crest on the front right leg and a gold adidas logo on the rear of the left leg, as well as tonal stripes running down the sides of both legs.

''Finally, the home socks will be black for the first time since 2008 and will feature gold adidas stripes at the top of the Climacool, tech-fit technology socks.''

Priced at £55, the new home kit is available for pre-order online at shop.wolves.co.uk and becomes available for purchase at a special event at Molineux Megastore on 9 July at 6pm.



