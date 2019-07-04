Women's World Cup Recap: Unexpected Stars, Penalties, Celebrations, Penalties Again & More

We're two games away from the end of the 2019 Women's World Cup. One game really, if you (correctly) discount the bronze medal match as a dreary sideshow.

With England out and the big showpiece approaching, it feels like time for a little retrospection – so here's a quick rundown of some of the talking points.

The Penalties

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Not in that way, we're not doing VAR chat here – but actually watching goalkeepers trying to save penalties without encroaching is a really weird sensation and it's...fun? And hell, they've gotten good at it quickly. Just ask Steph Houghton.

That Cameroon Game

This World Cup has provided some of the most surreal football-watching experiences of my life, and England's round of 16 game against Cameroon might be at the top of the list. If they'd just stopped playing and demanded the referee explain her VAR decision, that would've been one thing.

The near-walkoff in the second half, the Cameroon coach appearing to accuse the referee of bias at full time, the tears...that was all very different.