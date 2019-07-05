Atletico Madrid Preparing Permanent Alvaro Morata Bid After Chelsea Hint at Triggering Recall Clause

Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid they will have to send Alvaro Morata back to Stamford Bridge this summer if the Spanish giants don't sign the striker on a permanent deal.

Atletico are lining up a bid for Morata, who spent six months on loan at Wanda Metropolitano last season. The Spain international joined in January on an 18 month loan deal, scoring six times in 13 league starts as Atletico finished runners up behind Barcelona.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The bid is being prepared, however - as reported by the Telegraph - because Chelsea are threatening to trigger a recall clause in the player's contract, which would mean another season in London for the former Juventus man.





That would likely mean another unhappy year for Morata , who struggled to find his best form in England, scoring just 16 goals in 47 games for the Blues following his £57m switch from Real Madrid in 2017.





To retain his services, Atletico would have to pay £50m for the 26-year-old, who has returned to pre-season in Madrid hopeful that a deal between the two sides can be struck.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A return to Chelsea for Morata would increase competition for the starting centre forward role. Having opted against signing the underwhelming Gonzalo Higuaín - and unable to sign any further players due to their transfer ban - new manager Frank Lampard will have Olivier Giroud and returning loan strikers Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham to choose from.



