Atletico Madrid Preparing Permanent Alvaro Morata Bid After Chelsea Hint at Triggering Recall Clause

By 90Min
July 05, 2019

Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid they will have to send Alvaro Morata back to Stamford Bridge this summer if the Spanish giants don't sign the striker on a permanent deal. 

Atletico are lining up a bid for Morata, who spent six months on loan at Wanda Metropolitano last season. The Spain international joined in January on an 18 month loan deal, scoring six times in 13 league starts as Atletico finished runners up behind Barcelona. 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The bid is being prepared, however - as reported by the Telegraph - because Chelsea are threatening to trigger a recall clause in the player's contract, which would mean another season in London for the former Juventus man. 


That would likely mean another unhappy year for Morata, who struggled to find his best form in England, scoring just 16 goals in 47 games for the Blues following his £57m switch from Real Madrid in 2017. 


To retain his services, Atletico would have to pay £50m for the 26-year-old, who has returned to pre-season in Madrid hopeful that a deal between the two sides can be struck. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A return to Chelsea for Morata would increase competition for the starting centre forward role. Having opted against signing the underwhelming Gonzalo Higuaín - and unable to sign any further players due to their transfer ban - new manager Frank Lampard will have Olivier Giroud and returning loan strikers Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham to choose from. 


Morata, meanwhile, will be hopeful Antoine Griezmann can secure his long-awaited transfer to Barcelona, as the funds may enable Atletico to finance his signing. Diego Simeone has recently acquired 19-year-old Joao Felix from Benfica for £113m, meaning Atleti would be cash strapped if Griezmann didn't leave, putting Morata's future in doubt. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message