Dani Olmo 'Reaches Agreement' With Tottenham Despite Rival Liverpool & Man Utd Interest

Tottenham are reported to be closing in on a deal for Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dani Olmo, as reports from Spain say they have 'reached an agreement' that will see them pip Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature.

The 21-year-old has starred for the Croatian side since joining from Barcelona in 2015, and has been heavily linked with a move away to a cavalcade of major European clubs off the back of a season in which he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances.

STR/GettyImages

There have been suggestions that Zagreb have held off on considering any offers until after the European Under-21 Championships, on the chance that he could shine for his country and add a premium to any potential price tag.

If that is the case, then it has proved to be shrewd business, as Olmo starred throughout the tournament, and after scoring what would prove to be the winning goal in the final against Germany, reports from Spain claim to know where his future lies.

According to Mucho Deporte, Spurs have come to an agreement with his representative Juanma Lopez, and are 'close' to completing a €25m deal for the attacking midfielder.

This conflicts with reports from Croatia and Spain earlier this week, which credited both Manchester United and Liverpool with a strong interest in his signature. The former, relayed by Metro, claimed a move worth €40m bid was in the works at Old Trafford.

Hace solo unos meses esta imagen no era más que un sueño. Gracias a todos los que me habéis ayudado a que haya sido posible. Ha sido un año espectacular y qué mejor forma de acabarlo que con este título... ¡SOMOS CAMPEONES DE EUROPA! Ojalá esto sea sólo el inicio... 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GtdkHkBLX — Dani Olmo (@daniolmo7) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the print edition of Marca (per Sport Witness) says that both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation, with the Reds in particular holding a longstanding interest that could see a bid tabled in the near future.

It seems, then, that no-one can agree just where Olmo is likely to be heading this summer. Spurs' interest certainly seems to be the most concrete at this stage, but the way things are going, that could quickly change.