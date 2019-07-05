Five Liverpool Fixtures Rescheduled With Reds Set for TV Marathon in August & September

July 05, 2019

Five of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures in August and September have been rescheduled and will now be aired live on television in the United Kingdom. 

Jurgen Klopp's men narrowly missed out on the Premier League crown by a solitary point before going on to win the club's sixth European Cup in the Champions League. 

The Reds will be hoping to dethrone Manchester City and claim their first top flight title for the first time since 1989/90. The club will begin the 2019/20 campaign at home to Norwich on 9 August before travelling to Southampton on 17 August.

The Liverpool official website have now confirmed that five Premier League fixtures in August and September have been rescheduled and will be shown on live TV. 

The first match will be when Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday 24 August with a 5.30pm kick off set. They then travel to Burnley a week later with kick off at the same time. These two matches will both be televised on Sky Sports.

BT Sport will show Liverpool's home game against Newcastle on Saturday 14 September at 12.30pm. After this, the Reds' next game will be a fascinating match against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports on Sunday 22 September at 4.30pm.

To conclude the marathon showing in August and September, BT Sport will cover Liverpool's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday 28 September with kick off at 12.30pm. 

Before all of this, Klopp's men will kickstart their pre-season training on 6 July before their first game on 11 July. The match against Tranmere Rovers will be the first of an eight game pre-season schedule for the Merseyside club. 

They will eventually travel to the United States where they will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP before playing Napoli and Lyon. 

The Champions League winners will be hoping to to go one further next season as they look to pip City to the title, and there will be plenty of opportunities to watch them when they begin the new campaign. 

