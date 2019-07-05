Forest Green Rovers Release World's First Bamboo Kit With Opinion-Dividing Zebra Design

By 90Min
July 05, 2019

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have released the world's first bamboo football kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The Gloucestershire side have gained international fame in recent years for their eco-friendly approach under the chairmanship of green energy magnate Dale Vince.

They became the first vegan football club back in 2015, while plans for an all-wooden stadium have since been put on hold after planning permission was rejected. The new 50% bamboo kit - which is recognised by UEFA and FIFA as a world's first - is the club's latest initiative in pursuit of sustainability.

The home design - made by sportswear brand PlayerLayer - features a striking zebra-stripe pattern in the club's bright green and black.

The away design, while also featuring the same stripe effect, is more muted in a grey-black print with green detail.

An announcement statement on the club's website reads: "The new design is inspired by the animal’s natural camouflage – so effect for a dazzle of zebra (the collective noun for a group) when bamboozling predators and stopping them from attacking. The zebra’s striping also makes it harder for rivals to judge their speed and direction.

"In a further nod to nature – the new shirts are the first in football to be made from bamboo – a fast growing, super sustainable material. This year’s kit uses a 50% bamboo mix – significantly reduces the use of plastic.

"Working with its kit partner PlayerLayer, the intention is to further develop this revolutionary approach, to create 100% sustainable high-performance sportswear."

The statement also notes that club conservation partner Sea Shepherd's logo all features on the design, while the shorts are sponsored by plant-based milk company Oatly.

Dale Vince, chairman, Forest Green Rovers, said: “We’ve taken inspiration from nature with our new kit – from the zebra stripes to the sustainable materials. I was pretty shocked when I found out that modern sportswear is actually made from plastic – that feels wrong to me, not just from the sustainability point of view, but for performance too.

“Together with PlayerLayer, we’re making strides towards a new approach for football kit – this year’s 50% Bamboo is a stake in the ground (no pun intended), we plan to move beyond that. The aim is 100% sustainable high-performance material.”

The unusual design prompted a mixed reaction on social media.



From the Cotswolds town of Nailsworth, which has a population of under 6,000, Forest Green missed out on promotion to League One in 2018/19, losing in the playoff semi-finals to Tranmere Rovers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message