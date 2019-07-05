Agent Mino Raiola has reiterated Paul Pogba's desire to leave Manchester United this summer, claiming they are already in the process of pushing for an exit.

Pogba has previously spoken of his desire to leave Old Trafford for a 'new challenge', with both Real Madrid and Juventus thought to be keen on striking a deal for the French midfielder.

A move away is yet to materialize, but Raiola, speaking to The Times, confirmed that they are doing all they can to convince United to sell Pogba.

He said: "Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are. Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."

When asked whether Pogba will be part of United's pre-season tour of Australia, Raiola responded: "I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day."

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have put a price tag of £120m on Pogba, in the hope of fending off interest from both Real and Juventus.

Los Blancos are said to be reluctant to offer more than £90m, while Juventus are also unlikely to meet United's demands as they pursue a number of expensive deals.

The Frenchman is yet to report back for pre-season after being granted extra time off, but he is expected to meet with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upon his return, to allow both sides to express their feelings about the situation.

He remains under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021, although United do have the option to extend that by a further year, just as they did with David de Gea to prevent the Spaniard leaving this summer.

United have been adamant that Pogba will not be sold this summer, with the club eager for the 26-year-old to be a key part of Solskjaer's plan for the future. However, Raiola's latest comments will push Pogba closer to the exit door at Old Trafford, which may force United to rethink.