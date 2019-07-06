Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'Fuming' With England Under-21 Boss After Axing at European Championships

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly seething after hearing England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd's comments about his European Championship performances.

The former Crystal Palace star was in the process of finalising his move to Old Trafford at the time of his last minute own goal against France, which inadvertently caused England to lose the opening group game 2-1.

A special delivery for Ole!



It's a pleasure to welcome you to #MUFC, @AWBissaka — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019

After the game, Boothroyd claimed that Wan-Bissaka's below-par performance was because he'd had his 'head turned', promptly dropping the rising star from England's final two group games - neither of which England won.

Now, the Daily Mail claim Wan-Bissaka, who was about to head off on a pre-season tour with the Red Devils to Australia, is furious with his manager's comments.

England's elimination at the group stage was hugely disappointing, given the pre-tournament expectations for a squad that included Leicester duo James Maddison and Demarai Gray, as well as rising stars Phil Foden and Ryan Sessegnon.

Wan-Bissaka will now look to put that summer disappointment behind him, focusing on matters with his new club. He begins life as a Manchester United player with a trip to the other side of the world, as United begin tours of Australia, Singapore and China.

His frustrations with England's failed campaign may galvanise him into wanting to impress new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even more - as well as attempting to justify his £50m price tag.

The 21-year-old's introduction to competitive football at Old Trafford won't be easy, as United host Chelsea in the opening weekend of the season. Wan-Bissaka will hope three points on the opening day can help get United back on track next season - with qualification into next season's Champions League an absolute must.