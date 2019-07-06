Alisson (Rightly) Plays Down Ballon d'Or Talk After Brilliant Debut Liverpool Season

Alisson Becker has played down talk of him winning the Ballon d'Or despite enjoying a wonderful season for both club and country.

Having won the Champions League, finished as a runner up in the Premier League and now just one game away from winning the Copa America, it's been a landmark year for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

It would be a sensational story, especially as the last goalkeeper to win the prestigious award was Lev Yashin in 1963.

However, as reported by Marca, when asked about potentially receiving the award, the goalkeeper was quick to downplay any talk.

"I just limit myself to doing my job," he said. "There are a lot of top players aspiring for that prize. I'm just a goalkeeper."





All this talk has increased over recent weeks due to the keeper's run of nine consecutive clean sheets for club and country, including a clean sheet in the Champions League final.

Throughout the season he has showed an ability and presence sorely missing from Liverpool's side in recent years. Thinking back to the Loris Karius horror show in Kiev last year and comparing that to the man who now dons the number one jersey shows how much Liverpool have upgraded.

Since Alisson last conceded a goal:



✅ European Cup Winner

✅ Premier League Golden Glove

✅ Champions League Golden Glove

✅ Copa América Golden Glove

✅ Nine consecutive clean sheets

✅ Copa América finalist



With the Copa America final against Peru coming up on Sunday, Alisson is expected to add to his already stellar debut season with Liverpool with another trophy.





Following the final, he will be given a proper recovery period of around three weeks, meaning he will only meet up with the full Liverpool squad at the end of July.

Then, the upcoming season will see Alisson compete in seven competitions with Liverpool. The season will get off to a fast start with games in the Community Shield, Premier League and European Super Cup all coming in the space of ten days.