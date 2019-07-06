Argentina and Chile meet in the Copa America third-place match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

It marks the third straight Copa America that the two neighboring sides will conclude play against one another–although the last two came in the final. Chile won both on penalty kicks after scoreless draws, but saw its attempt to three-peat ended emphatically by Peru with a 3-0 loss in the semifinals.

Argentina also came up short, losing 2–0 to rival Brazil and extending its trophy drought, which dates back to 1993. Lionel Messi hit the post–one of two chances that hit the woodwork for Argentina, which was unhappy with the lack of VAR intervention at moments it thought to be pivotal. Brazil prevailed on goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, though, ending Argentina's run and sending La Albiceleste to the third-place game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

