Chelsea Confirm Alvaro Morata Will Join Atletico Madrid on Permanent Basis at End of 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 06, 2019

Chelsea have confirmed Alvaro Morata will leave the club for Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis - but not until July 1, 2020.

Morata, who scored 24 goals in 72 appearances during his time at the Blues, spent the second half of the season on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano after an 18-month loan deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Blues have now confirmed that once that deal has expired, Morata will move to Madrid on a permanent basis - having scored six goals in 15 appearances for Los Rojiblancos so far.

Morata has found regular first team football hard to come by since the arrival of Frenchman Olivier Giroud. The pair had been sharing the striking responsibilities, but Maurizio Sarri began to show a preference for Giroud.

The forward signed for Chelsea in 2017 following a move from Real Madrid. He got his Blues career off to the perfect start after coming on as a sub and scoring against Burnley on his Premier League debut.

Since then, the goals dried up, as the Spaniard became visibly frustrated at his bit-part role at Stamford Bridge.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Morata now joins Atleti and will link up with their new signing Joao Felix, who the club signed earlier this week for a reported £113m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message