England 1-2 Sweden: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Swedes Secure Third Place

Sweden ended their Women's World Cup campaign on a high with a third placed finish, beating England 2-1 in Nice on Saturday.
After starting the game on top, Kosovare Asllani put Sweden in front after 11 minutes. Alex Greenwood practically passed it right into the feet of Asllani, and although Karly Telford in goal got a touch to it, the midfielder took her chance well and fired home for the Swedes.
#SWE WIN THE 🥉!#ENGSWE 🏴🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/NF8hsfWnLd— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 6, 2019
Sweden doubled their advantage just ten minutes later, thanks to a wonderful finish from Sofia Jakobsson. Completely unchallenged on the left hand side, Jakobsson picked up the ball from a tight angle and curled her shot past Telford to put the Blågut in cruise control.
Fran Kirby pulled one back for England with a neat finish, bursting through the Swedish defence and curling her shot in off the post. Ellen White thought she had drawn the Lionesses level minutes later, but her goal was cruelly disallowed for handball as Sweden secured bronze.
ENGLAND
Key Talking Point
England really wanted to end this tournament on a high and secure their second consecutive third placed finish at a World Cup. However, the Lionesses lacked focus in the opening 20 minutes as Sweden cut them open and took a quickfire 2-0 lead in Nice.
Kirby's goal was exactly what they needed to get back into the game and, while they had their equaliser disallowed, they fought on. England were rejuvenated in the second half and did their best to fight their way back into the game, though it was not enough at the end of the day.
While Phil Neville desperately wanted to reach the final, the Lionesses have made the country proud. It was a wonderful few weeks in France which showed England at their best and despite back to back defeats to end the tournament Neville's side have made everyone proud.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Telford (6); Greenwood (5), McManus (5), Houghton (6), Bronze (6); Moore (6), Scott (7), Kirby (7*); Mead (6), White (7), Parris (6).
Substitutes: Taylor (6), Carney (6), Daly (N/A).
SWEDEN
Looking Ahead
Both countries have two months before they return to international duty, with England playing two friendlies and Sweden beginning their European Championship qualifying campaign.
England play a repeat of their quarter final tie on 3 September when they face Norway. They must then wait another two months for their next scheduled fixture, when they entertain Germany at Wembley on 9 November.
Sweden begin their EURO 2021 qualifying campaign on the same day with a trip to Latvia on 3 September. They then wait until October for their next game, when they visit Hungary on 4 October.