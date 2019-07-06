Jurgen Klopp Again Reveals 'Important Role' Liverpool Have Planned for Rhian Brewster

Liverpool have planned an 'important role' for young striker Rhian Brewster ahead of the 2019/20 season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The academy product is still to make his full debut for the Reds having missed much of last campaign with a knee injury, though his profile has been raised by a string of fine performances for the England under-17s. Brewster has netted 20 times in 23 appearances for the latter, with his club rating the starlet as one of their most promising talents.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

His progress was hindered after undergoing surgery on knee ligaments, whilst an issue with his ankle has also proved frustrating. Nevertheless, Klopp is eager to get the forward more involved with the first-team.

Speaking to the club's official website, the German stated: "[Brewster] is a really big talent. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in training and all that stuff. It will be an important role for us, we planned an important role for him. So, [he is like a] new player."

The 19-year-old is not the sole member of the Reds' squad to be hampered with fitness problems in recent times, as fellow Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez likewise look to put their injury struggles behind them.

Discussing the trio, Klopp said: "After a lot of problems last year, if these boys can really stay fit then that’s completely different to last year for the team because there is real quality. That’s cool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Hopefully we can use the time to give them the time because it’s a while ago they had competitive games. You play these [pre-season] games not only for doing something in these 90 minutes; you want to see a few things like improvement, desire and all that stuff.

"We have to be ready early, we start the league on Friday night against Norwich – we have to be ready and that’s not the only game we prepare for, of course."