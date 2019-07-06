Jurgen Klopp Stunned at Size of New Liverpool Signing Sepp van den Berg After First Meeting

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left in awe at the size of new signing Sepp van den Berg after meeting the 17-year-old for the first time on Friday.

The centre-back arrived from PEC Zwolle in June for an initial fee of £1.3m, having made 22 appearances for the former in the Eredivisie last campaign.

At 1.89m (6'2), the Dutchman is an imposing figure, though compatriot and Reds talisman Virgil van Dijk stands four centimetres taller than the youngster, who has been tipped for big things.

Van den Berg could well partner the PFA Player of the Year in Liverpool matches next season, with the colossus clearly leaving a strong impression on his new coach.

In a video posted to the club's official Twitter account of when the pair met, Klopp said: "Sepp, nice to meet you. My god – tall. That’s impressive; it’s different when you see only in images. It’s nice to have you here, how are you?"

The defender responded, stating: "I’m good. I’m excited, but a little bit nervous. Yesterday when I came from the airport, already four people came to me so it’s crazy."

Van den Berg is expected to be involved with the youth teams on Merseyside as he begins his stay in England, though it would be no surprise to see him given a handful of chances in the senior side given his physical prowess.

A Premier League outing is doubtful, with his likeliest route into the first-team setup being domestic cup competitions, as Klopp chose to field a markedly young side in the early stages of both the League and FA Cups in 2018/19.