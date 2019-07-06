Leicester Fantasy Football: Every Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

With the new Premier League season just under a month away it’s time to start planning your fantasy football teams.

Who knows what the new season will bring, but with the player prices already out, it’s time to start thinking about a little more than your team name - that’s if you’re serious about beating that one friend who always wins your league each and every year.

For those of you of a Leicester persuasion, you may want to know the cost of each of your players ahead of next season - so 90min is here to oblige you with a complete rundown...

Goalkeepers

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) – Finished last season with ten clean sheets, racking up 120 points in the process. That was joint-ninth best in the league - and proof that better value for money is probably out there.





Eldin Jakupovic (£4.5m) – Everyone needs a cheap goalkeeper to sit on the bench, but preferably one who plays every now and again. Jakupovic didn't feature at all last season, so probably not a wise investment.





Danny Ward (£4.5m) – Ahh.....see above, and change the name to Ward.

Defenders

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Ricardo Pereira (£6.0m) – A debut season to remember brought 146 points as well as two goals and eight assists in the league. Definitely worth considering at the back.





Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) – One of the best left back’s in the country and league. Didn’t have his best season in terms of fantasy football points, but should improve after only five assists last season.





Harry Maguire (£5.5m) – Heavily rumoured with a move to Manchester City or United. Regardless of whether he stays or goes, he'll be starting every week - opening the door for more points from him this year.





Jonny Evans (£5.0m) – Formed a solid partnership with Maguire last season, and is likely to be first-choice for Brendan Rodgers again next season. Dependable, but won't rack up the points.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Wes Morgan (£4.5m) – Unlikely to be a regular starter, which probably reflects in Morgan's cheap as chips price tag.





Çaglar Söyüncü (£4.5m) – Has struggled to live up to the hype following a big money move from SC Freiburg. Not one for your team.





Christian Fuchs (£4.5m) – Used to be a mainstay in this team but Chilwell’s emergence over recent years, coupled with injury problems, has seen him barely feature.





James Justin (£5.0m) – A young English talent signed from Luton Town, will be rotated with Pereira but don’t expect him to be the first choice right-back - unless the Portuguese is pushed further forward.

Midfielders

David Rogers/GettyImages

James Maddison (£7.0m) – One of Leicester’s star performers with seven goals and seven assists last campaign. Has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but will likely be the standout performer in the Foxes midfield once more. One to pick up.





Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) - In reality, Ndidi is a wonderful midfielder - tough in the tackle, energetic and willing to put one hell of a shift in. In fantasy land, he does nothing - as midfielders who don't score goals or assist too many are pretty much redundant.





Demarai Gray (£5.5m) – Has bags of potential but is yet to demonstrate what he can do on a regular basis. With competition for places, Gray is unlikely to start each and every week - which is rather off putting from a fantasy perspective.





Marc Albrighton (£5.5m) – An experienced squad member, but sadly doesn't bring enough to the fantasy table. Is one to ignore as a result.





Ayoze Pérez (£6.5m) – Leicester's brand new £30m signing will likely play alongside Jamie Vardy, but may be forced to patrol the channels. Scored 12 goals last season for Newcastle so the fact that he's still classed as a midfielder is one hell of a Brucey bonus.





Nampalys Mendy (£4.5m) – Identical to Ndidi in terms of style, he just won't contribute anything to your fantasy ranks. Unless you want a bargain player to rot on your bench?

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) – Will look to build on the foundations of last season, after playing over 1,000 minutes of Premier League football after returning from a loan spell with West Brom. Promising, but won't start every week.





Rachid Ghezzal (£5.5m) – One for the ignore category.





Hamza Choudhury (£4.5m) – The England Under-21 international has potential but, like his teammates, is not attacking enough to be considered a good fantasy pick. Will struggle for consistent minutes anyway.





Daniel Amartey (£4.5m) – Currently out injured and unlikely to do much for your team, or Leicester, when he returns.





Matty James (£4.5m) – Not entirely sure how he's still at the club, but he won't be chipping in with a bundle of points that's for sure.

Forwards

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy (£9.0m) – Arguably the best fantasy player outside the top six, even at 32 years old. Scored 18 goals and earned 174 points last year, making him the fourth highest scoring forward overall. Will relish manager Brendan Rodgers style of play, and could have another ripsnorter of a campaign.





Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.0m) – The ex-Manchester City man has struggled to make an impact at Leicester and will see his chances limited following the arrival of Ayoze Perez.