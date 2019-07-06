Luka Jovic to Cut Holiday Short and Report for Pre-Season in Attempt to Impress Zinedine Zidane

New Real Madrid Signing Luka Jovic is set to cut his summer holiday short in an attempt to impress Zinedine Zidane in pre-season training.





The Serbian burst on to the scene last season during a loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt. Scoring 27 goals in all competitions, he helped the Bundesliga side reach the semi finals of the Europa League, before they lost to eventual winners Chelsea on penalties.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 21-year-old's form caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, before Real Madrid swooped in with a £60m deal to sign the talented youngster in June. Los Blancos have had a busy summer of recruitment, with the best part of £300m spent on new players so far as they look to improve on a disappointing season.

AS have revealed the extent Jovic is prepared to go to as he tries to force his way into Zidane's first team plans. With fellow forwards Eden Hazard and Rodrygo also added to the roster and Karim Benzema already a Zidane favourite, Jovic faces quite the challenge to establish himself as a first team regular.

The Serbia international was entitled to a longer summer break thanks to his participation in the European Under-21 Championships. With his side eliminated on 23 June, Jovic could have returned to training on 24 July.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

However, the forward is clearly in no mood for a long break and is ready to take his sizeable new challenge at the Santiago Bernabéu. He is now set to report to training with his new teammates next week under the watchful gaze of Zidane and his backroom staff.





Real are set for a busy summer with a US tour incorporating friendlies with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. They also have a match with Tottenham in the Audi Cup on 30 July.