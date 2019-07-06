Manuel Neuer's Agent Claims Bayern Munich Exit Is Possible Unless Squad Is Strengthened

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is prepared to leave the German champions unless they sign better players this summer, according to his agent.

The German stalwart has been at the Allianz Arena since 2011, helping Die Roten win the Bundesliga seven times, as well as the Champions League in 2013.

Neuer has two years left on his deal in Munich, but it would appear that the former Schalke 04 is not happy with the quality of Bayern's squad at present - leading his agent Thomas Kroth to suggest to German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung that he could leave unless things change.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"He wants to win Euro 2020 and he wants to win the Champions League again. Manuel is success-oriented," Kroth said.

"My impression is that the gap to the top four English top teams is already serious and the Munich squad is currently not yet as competitive or set up to tackle Manuel's goals seriously. When he realises that Bayern are responding, then he will probably blossom again.





"He does not want to retire in 2021. Now he is in the phase in which he has to decide: how will things progress in the future?

"Signing a contract extension and ending his career at Bayern is of course the obvious option, but it's not the only one."

Bayern were eliminated from last season's Champions League by Liverpool in the first knockout round, and were only just able to cling on to their Bundesliga crown - with Borussia Dortmund running them to within two points of top spot.

While Bayern have dipped in to the transfer market already to sign defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, they have lost the experienced trio of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels this summer.

Neuer has clocked up 336 appearances between the sticks during his time in Bavaria, and is still widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world - despite recent injury troubles.