Milan Confirm Signing of Defender Theo Hernandez From Real Madrid

Italian giants Milan have confirmed the arrival of French full-back Theo Hernández on a suspected five-year contract from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old only moved to the Santiago Bernabéu in a €24m move from city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2017, but was forced out on loan to Real Sociedad after failing to establish himself with Los Blancos.

With Florentino Pérez now looking to recoup as much money as possible following a €300m spending spree, Milan have now confirmed the deal with a tweet. Real Madrid's famous Comunicado Oficial is expected shortly.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It's understood that Hernández's switch to San Siro will set Milan back close to €20m, with the defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with I Rossoneri.

The France Under-21 international becomes the second Hernández brother to ditch life in Madrid this summer, with older sibling Lucas moving to Germany from Atletico in a club-record deal for Bayern Munich.

While Hernández is technically Milan's first new face this summer, he has become their second permanent signing of the window after Franck Kessié's loan move from Atalanta turned full-time at the start of the month.

He's also become Real Madrid's fourth sale of the summer, joining Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Raúl de Tomás (S.L. Benfica) and Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) out the door at the Santiago Bernabéu.

While still only confirmed by Milan, Hernández actually became a Milan player on Friday after his contract at San Siro was filed with the Lega Serie A.