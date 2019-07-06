Milan Confirm Signing of Defender Theo Hernandez From Real Madrid

By 90Min
July 06, 2019

Italian giants Milan have confirmed the arrival of French full-back Theo Hernández on a suspected five-year contract from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old only moved to the Santiago Bernabéu in a €24m move from city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2017, but was forced out on loan to Real Sociedad after failing to establish himself with Los Blancos.

With Florentino Pérez now looking to recoup as much money as possible following a €300m spending spree, Milan have now confirmed the deal with a tweet. Real Madrid's famous Comunicado Oficial is expected shortly.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It's understood that Hernández's switch to San Siro will set Milan back close to €20m, with the defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with I Rossoneri.

The France Under-21 international becomes the second Hernández brother to ditch life in Madrid this summer, with older sibling Lucas moving to Germany from Atletico in a club-record deal for Bayern Munich.

While Hernández is technically Milan's first new face this summer, he has become their second permanent signing of the window after Franck Kessié's loan move from Atalanta turned full-time at the start of the month.

He's also become Real Madrid's fourth sale of the summer, joining Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Raúl de Tomás (S.L. Benfica) and Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) out the door at the Santiago Bernabéu.

While still only confirmed by Milan, Hernández actually became a Milan player on Friday after his contract at San Siro was filed with the Lega Serie A.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message