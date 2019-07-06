Newcastle Fantasy Football: Every Magpies Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

Let's start with the bad news. The 2019/20 Premier League is still over a month away. What's the good news you ask? Fantasy football is back up and running.

Well, this could be considered good news. If you are a Newcastle fan, perhaps not. It has been a hugely disappointing summer for the team so far, with Rafael Benitez exiting for China and Ayoze Perez being tempted to Leicester.

Still, Newcastle do have some good players remaining (just about). Let's remind you of them, as well as the not so good ones.

Goalkeepers

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (£5.0) - Does have the odd error in him, or two in the space of nine days if you remember his howlers against Tottenham and Wolves back in February. Overall, he's a solid shot-stopper, establishing himself as one of Newcastle's better players last season.

Karl Darlow (£4.5) - Didn't start a league game last season and that'll probably stay the same this year. Dubravka's understudy, and he won't make up the gap in quality any time soon.

Freddie Woodman (£4.0) - The third choice goalkeeper, Woodman might even be sent out on loan to gain some experience. Made the England Under-21 squad over the summer, so is a promising player, but don't expect him to break into the starting lineup next year.

Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Matt Ritchie (£5.5) - Counting as a defender due to his ability to play left wing back, Ritchie could be worth a punt this season. Two goals and eight assists in the last campaign, plus he takes penalties.

Fabian Schar (£5.0) - Finished the season very well in 2018/19, and looks a very promising player. Even bagged a brace against Cardiff back in January, one of which was a stunning solo run and finish. Newcastle defenders don't tend to deliver such glorious moments, but let's hope for more of the same from the Swiss defender this year.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.5) - Newcastle's captain, and a decent one at that. Consistently solid, something that Newcastle supporters are not used to from their centre backs - remember Jean-Alain Boumsong and Mike Williamson?

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Florian Lejeune (£4.5) - Poor Florian. Looked good when he played last year, but having just returned from a serious knee injury, he suffered another one in April. Won't return until the latter stages of 2019 at the earliest.

Paul Dummett (£4.5) - No goals and assists last season, while he also battled with some fitness issues. Unlikely that many will be rushing to put Dummett in their side for next season.

Javier Manquillo (£4.5) - Has played for both Newcastle and Sunderland, so you would expect him to get a bit of stick for his fluctuating allegiances. He hasn't had much though, having done very little for either side. Don't expect him to become the next Cafu next year either; it'll likely be a season of sitting on the bench once again.





DeAndre Yedlin (£4.5) - The American full back is rapid. Unfortunately that doesn't get you fantasy points, but it won't stop every commentator mentioning it in games. One goal and two assists last season, but he picked up a groin problem at the end of the campaign that he is still recovering from.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Federico Fernandez (£4.5) - Did well in the first part of last season, but then dropped out the side to allow Dummett to play at centre back by the end of the season. That tells you all you need to know.

Ciaran Clark (£4.5) - Hardly made the squad towards the end of the last campaign and Newcastle fans may be wishing he leaves in the summer. Not one for your fantasy team.

Midfielders

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Miguel Almiron (£6.0) - Arrived for a club record transfer fee back in January, and looks an exciting prospect. Still yet to score in the league, but expect him to push on and be one of the star players in the side this year.

Christian Atsu (£5.5) - Can look brilliant at times. Can also look awful, so not really the consistent player you're looking for. Just the solitary goal last season, something he must improve upon in the upcoming campaign.

Sean Longstaff (£5.0) - Came out of nowhere to shine brightly in midfield during the second half of last season. Currently injured, but should be back in time for the start of the season, and looks a real find. Manchester United are said to be very interested in him, while Newcastle fans pray the local hero stays put.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Jonjo Shelvey (£5.0) - Not fancied by Benitez last season, making just 16 Premier League appearances. A new manager may see a change in fortunes for the talented midfielder. A clean striker of the ball, but usually struggles for goals and assists.





Ki Sung-yueng (£5.0) - Only played 18 times in the league last year, providing just one assist. Will likely be in and out of the team as Newcastle search for their best/least worst central midfield combination.

Isaac Hayden (£4.5) - Struggled to even make the squad in the first part of the 2018/19 campaign, but became a regular after Christmas. Scored one goal, thanks to a howler from Rui Patricio, but still does an underrated job in the middle of the park.

Forwards



Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Yoshinori Muto (£5.5) - Might get more of a chance with Perez gone and Salomon Rondon's future still up in the air. Still, only netted one goal in 17 games last year, so won't be making many fantasy squads.

Joselu (£5.0) - Amazingly still at the club for now. Has done very little since joining, hardly even making the bench towards the end of last season, and will surely be moved on at some point this summer. Save your money.