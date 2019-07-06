Norwich Home Kit 2019/20: Canaries Release New Strip for Next Season

Norwich have launched their new home kit for the 2019/20 season as they prepare for their first campaign back in the Premier League under manager Daniel Farke.

The club revealed their new strip with a promotional video on Twitter that featured former Norwich striker Chris Sutton alongside darts player and Norwich supporter Peter Wright.

For the County.

For the City.

For every single fan.#ncfc pic.twitter.com/fQkdPfkoFp — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 6, 2019

In a statement on the club's official website, head of retail Kayleigh Coverdale revealed how the club had listened to the fans when designing the shirt.

She said: "After receiving feedback from our fans, we have opted to go with a stitched club crest this year on all kits and are really pleased with the outcome of this."

Going into further detail on their website, the club noted one of the subtle alterations that has been made to the kit.

The statement adds: "The new kit, in the club's famous yellow and green, features a small fade pattern that emblazons the lower half of the shirt, both front and back."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Following the launch, chief operating officer Ben Kensell expressed his eagerness at seeing the kit being worn by the players in the season ahead.

"Our retail colleagues have worked tirelessly to produce a kit that both our players and fans will love to wear. We look forward to seeing the kit in action at Carrow Road in our first pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Tuesday, July 30."

Norwich have confirmed that the kit is already available and can be bought on the club's official merchandise website, as well as at the club's official stores, and Jarrold Intersport.

Their first Premier League home game arrives on 17 August, when they host Newcastle.