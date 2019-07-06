Real Madrid 'Offered' Neymar on Two Occasions Amid Ongoing PSG and Barcelona Tension

Paris Saint-Germain have apparently offered Real Madrid the chance to buy their world-record signing Neymar on two occasions this summer.

The Brazil international is understood to be facing the chopping block at the Parc des Princes as the Ligue 1 champions look to undergo a major overhaul in identity this summer.

Neymar has been most notably linked with a return to his former club Barcelona, but known Madrid mouthpiece Marca claim that Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also twice offered Real Madrid the chance to sign the 27-year-old ahead of the new season.





It's reported that PSG's relationship with Barcelona is at an all-time low, with ongoing bad feeling between the two clubs over how Neymar's initial move to the French capital was conducted - which transpired in the aftermath of Barça's failed pursuit of Marco Verratti.

Marca adds that PSG 'do not trust' that a move back to Camp Nou is possible for Neymar this summer, and that their decision-makers would prefer to see the Brazilian 'never return' to Barcelona, prompting them to approach Real Madrid on two occasions.

Barça's contact with Adrien Rabiot (now at Juventus) throughout the season also put even more strain on their relationship.

Los Blancos' top dog Florentino Pérez, meanwhile, has actively looked to maintain a good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain - hence the two offers this summer - but Real Madrid are not considering Neymar as an option in this window.

Over €300m has already been spent on new faces for manager Zinedine Zidane, including Eden Hazard, Luka Jović, Ferland Mendy and Éder Militão, while only €95m has been recouped through sales.