Toni Duggan Announces Barcelona Departure as England Forward Seeks 'New Challenge'

England forward Toni Duggan has announced that she is leaving FC Barcelona Femeni after two years with the club.

Duggan is part of the Lionesses squad who were cruelly defeated by USA in the semi-final of the World Cup, and although the 27-year-old did not feature against the States, she is expected to play some part in the third-place play-off against Sweden.

After two fantastic years, it is the right time to say goodbye to my FC Barcelona family. It has been an incredible experience but the time is right for a new challenge... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IF126CYvWk — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 5, 2019

The Liverpool-born player took to Twitter to announce her departure from the Catalan giants on Friday afternoon. The former Everton star expressed her gratitude to the fans, staff and her teammates for what she described as an 'incredible experience'.

“It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona. To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour – but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge," Duggan said.

“Together with my teammates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments. A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all – you will always be in my heart.

“Força Barça!”

Thank you to everybody who has helped me. From the staff, to my amazing teammates and you incredible fans! It was a dream come true to wear your famous colours and be a part of such a fantastic club.

I wish you all the very best, you will always be in my heart ❤️💙



Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/ZNCmgosWkt — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 5, 2019

Following a successful three-year spell with Manchester City, Duggan made the move to Spain in 2017, becoming the first English player to join Barça since Gary Lineker in 1986.

In total, she made 51 appearances, scoring 20 goals in the process and was part of the team which finished as runners-up to Olympique Lyonnais Feminin in the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League.





It is not yet known where the 'new challenge' will take Duggan, but having scored 22 goals in 71 appearances for the Lionesses, she is likely to be in high demand as she searches for a new club.

She could be set for a return to Manchester, as the Cityzens look to build on their double-winning season in 2018/19 - as well as attempting to put a halt to Lyon's dominance of the Women's game in Europe.

The French champions, who will start next season with two Lionesses in Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris as part of their squad, have won the Champions League for four years running and thrashed Barça 4-1 in May to retain their crown.

Wherever the Liverpudlian forward ends up, she will be hoping to fight for titles on the biggest stage and will no doubt have one eye on the European Championships that will be staged in England in two years time.