Africa Cup of Nations Roundup: South Africa Stun Hosts Egypt & Nigeria See Off Holders Cameroon

The biggest shock of the Africa Cup of Nations so far happened in the round of 16 on Saturday evening, as hosts and tournament favourites Egypt were stunned by South Africa in Cairo, falling to a late 1-0 defeat to exit the competition and failing to reach the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, Nigeria booked their place in the next round after coming from behind to beat Cameroon 3-2 thanks to Odion Ighalo's double.

Egypt 0-1 South Africa

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Many expected Egypt to go all the way this year and secure their record eighth title but were undone by a plucky South Africa side who struck in the 85th minute to condemn Javier Aguirre's side to an early exit.





The visitors frustrated Egypt early on, sticking to their shape while equally showcasing some attacking intent with some quick counter attacks.

The impressive Percy Tau was the Bafana's danger man, and drew a fine save from Mohamed El-Shenawy in the Egypt goal as the goalkeeper flung himself to the right to tip his free-kick over the bar.

A lightning-quick break from the hosts saw Mohamed Salah square the ball to Mahmoud Hassan, but his tame effort was straight at Ronwen Williams while Kamohelo Mokotjo flashed a shot wide before half time.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

The Liverpool forward then produced one of the passes of the tournament to set up Hassan again in the second period, but another disappointing finish was straight at Williams as Egypt began to run out of ideas.

With the hosts throwing everything at South Africa, the killer blow was struck as a wonderful team move finished with Lebo Mothiba feeding Thembinkosi Lorch with the striker calmly slotting past El-Shenawy to shock the tournament favourites in the 85th minute.

Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Nigeria continued their surge towards a first AFCON title since 2013, as they came from behind to beat holders Cameroon in an exhilarating round of 16 clash.

Chances fell for both sides in an open start to the game, but it was former Watford striker Ighalo who struck first for Nigeria, after a scramble in the box saw the ball fall the to forward who fired home via a deflection in the 19th minute.

Unfazed, Cameroon struck twice before the half time whistle to take the lead. First, Stephane Bahoken side-footed the equaliser after Christian Bassogog's left-wing cross in the 41st minute, before former Spurs winger Clinton N'Jie broke through the Nigerian backline to coolly slot beyond Daniel Akpeyi.

The Super Eagles came out for the second half invigorated, and they drew level after Ahmed Musa chested down a cross to set up Ighalo, who made no mistake from close range - despite appearing to be in an offside position.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Man-of-the-match Ighalo then turned provider on 66 minutes, calmly slotting the ball through the legs of the defender to the onrushing Alex Iwobi, and the Arsenal forward slid the ball past Andre Onana.

Cameroon dominated possession from then on, seeing 62% of the ball, but failed to break down a stubborn Nigeria who reach the quarter-final stage having failed to qualify for the previous two tournaments.