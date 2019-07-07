Antoine Griezmann to Pay €120m Release Clause Himself to Buy More Time for Barcelona Deal

Antoine Griezmann has employed a legal strategy to help buy Barcelona more time in order to finalise his transfer to the Camp Nou, informing Atletico Madrid that he will pay the €120m release clause so that he won't have to appear for pre-season training.

The deal, which has been in the offing for some time now, has dragged out throughout the summer and looks set to continue for a little longer as discussions between the two clubs continue.

. @AntoGriezmann: "These five years have been incredible. Thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart." pic.twitter.com/uz1jwQj1Sg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019

As reported by Mundo Deportivio, due to the stalemate in discussions between the two La Liga sides, Griezmann has informed Atletico Madrid of his intention to pay the €120m release clause in his contract.

Whilst the Frenchman won't have any intention to pay this himself, it is a legal strategy that prevents him from needing to report for pre-season duties with the Madrid club.

Once the club has been notified of this, Griezmann and Barca have the entire month of July in order to get the €120m paid to Atleti, buying more time for the transfer to finally reach completion.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Despite a near month-long extension, it is expected that the Blaugrana will have this signing wrapped up within the next week, before they report back for pre-season training on July 14th.





Griezmann has spent five years at Atleti and played under Diego Simeone in every season, scoring 94 goals in 180 club appearances.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Despite speculation linking him with a move to the Catalan giants for several years, it is only now that the France international appears to be attempting to force through a move.





Atleti seem to have already found a replacement for Griezmann, as they completed a £113m move for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix earlier this week. The Portuguese star will take the outgoing forward's number seven shirt next season.





This ongoing saga has seen Barca and Atleti lock horns in negotiations, with the Catalan club refusing to give in to the demands of Los Rojiblancos.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, as the deal now finally looks to be nearing completion, focus will soon turn to how the 28 year-old will perform at his new club and whether he can live up to his hefty price tag.