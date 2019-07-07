Barcelona President Confirms Victor Valdes Will Join as Coach After Asking to Return to Camp Nou

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that legendary goalkeeper Victor Valdes will take up a role as part of the team's coaching staff, after personally asking Bartomeu to let him return to Camp Nou.

The 37-year-old spent last season working as a youth coach for Moratalaz, but has recently been tipped to return to Barcelona to continue his development as a coach.

Speaking to the press (via Marca), Bartomeu confirmed that Valdes was eager to move back to Barcelona, adding that they will do all they can to find a position for him.

Bartomeu said: "I spoke with Victor a few days ago on the phone and he said, 'Presi, don't you think it's time for me to come back to Barcelona?'





"I have followed him [during] this successful year, he's done very well as a head coach. I said to him that he should leave me for a few days to see what we can offer, and we'll see him [in person]. I am delighted that he will be returning."

The exact role which Valdes will be given is currently unknown. The club are currently in the midst of restructuring their backroom staff following the resignation of sporting vice-president Jordi Mestre, so there could be a number of options available to Valdes.

He could work with Barcelona's youth sides or as part of famous academy La Masia, thanks to his experience with Moratalaz, but he may even be promoted directly to the first team to help pass on his wisdom.

Valdes made 536 appearances for Barcelona between 2002 and 2014, establishing himself as one of the world's finest goalkeepers. He helped the club win six La Liga titles and even lifted the Champions League trophy on three occasions, and his return will likely be received with real excitement from fans.