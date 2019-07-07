Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Denies Raphaël Guerreiro Links to Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was quick to quash any rumours that Raphaël Guerreiro is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Guerreiro has attracted the attention of PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the coming season.





The versatile Portuguese international can play at full-back or in midfield, and PSG are keen to complete a deal with Dortmund for the player.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

German newspaper Bild described the deal as "practically done", but this claim was quickly refuted by Zorc, who denied the rumours while speaking to German outlet Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

"I was surprised, that lacks any foundation," he said. "There have been no talks."

WAZ did confirm that a transfer for the 25-year-old is possible however, and that Dortmund would be prepared to discuss a potential move for Guerreiro.

PSG will certainly be looking to strengthen their midfield following the release of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus, after his refusal to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Giovani Lo Celso also made his move to Real Betis permanent following a successful loan spell at the Spanish club.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Guerreiro could be an excellent fit for the Parisians, as he was born in France and spent a large part of his playing career in Ligue 1.

The Portugal star joined Dortmund in June 2016 for a reported fee of £9.5m from French side Lorient and went on to make 56 league appearances for Der BVB. It was Tuchel who brought Guerreiro to Germany, and deployed him as a midfielder in his side.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He was part of the victorious Portugal side which won Euro 2016 in France, and he also started in the final against the hosts. He was later nominated for the 'young player of the tournament' award, which was eventually won by teammate Renato Sanches.