Fernandinho to Be Offered New Man City Contract Despite Arrival of Rodri as His Replacement

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Manchester City are considering offering Fernandinho a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, despite spending £62.5m on Rodri, who is viewed as Fernandinho's long-term successor.

City broke their transfer record to lure Rodri away from Atletico Madrid, and many believed that he would assume control of the midfield from Fernandinho, who will find himself out of contract next summer.

However, according to The Sun, Pep Guardiola is prepared to offer Fernandinho a new 12-month extension, as he feels that the 34-year-old still has plenty to offer City.

He is seen as a real leader in the dressing room, whilst Guardiola believes that his physical fitness will help him remain a top player for at least a few more years. It is noted that Fernandinho could even drop into centre-back, with Rodri taking his place in midfield.

A source close to the club is quoted as saying: “Everyone assumed a new midfielder coming in meant the end for Fernandinho. But that’s not the case as Pep knows what he brings both on and off the field.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with Brazil, meaning he will return to pre-season training later than the rest of his teammates. This will give Rodri the chance to impress, which could lead to Fernandinho taking up a place on the bench.

Guardiola is hoping to manage his game time to try and prolong his career, as he is eager to keep important players like Fernandinho around for as long as possible.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Last season, the Brazilian made 42 appearances in all competitions, proving his status as one of City's most important players. He missed several games through injury, and the Citizens often looked weaker in his absence, forcing Guardiola to bring in a replacement in Rodri.


However, Fernandinho will likely remain a core part of the team going forward, and a 12-month extension would be another example of Guardiola's faith in the 34-year-old.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message