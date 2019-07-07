Fernandinho to Be Offered New Man City Contract Despite Arrival of Rodri as His Replacement

Manchester City are considering offering Fernandinho a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, despite spending £62.5m on Rodri, who is viewed as Fernandinho's long-term successor.

City broke their transfer record to lure Rodri away from Atletico Madrid, and many believed that he would assume control of the midfield from Fernandinho, who will find himself out of contract next summer.

However, according to The Sun, Pep Guardiola is prepared to offer Fernandinho a new 12-month extension, as he feels that the 34-year-old still has plenty to offer City.

He is seen as a real leader in the dressing room, whilst Guardiola believes that his physical fitness will help him remain a top player for at least a few more years. It is noted that Fernandinho could even drop into centre-back, with Rodri taking his place in midfield.

A source close to the club is quoted as saying: “Everyone assumed a new midfielder coming in meant the end for Fernandinho. But that’s not the case as Pep knows what he brings both on and off the field.”

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with Brazil, meaning he will return to pre-season training later than the rest of his teammates. This will give Rodri the chance to impress, which could lead to Fernandinho taking up a place on the bench.

Guardiola is hoping to manage his game time to try and prolong his career, as he is eager to keep important players like Fernandinho around for as long as possible.

Last season, the Brazilian made 42 appearances in all competitions, proving his status as one of City's most important players. He missed several games through injury, and the Citizens often looked weaker in his absence, forcing Guardiola to bring in a replacement in Rodri.





However, Fernandinho will likely remain a core part of the team going forward, and a 12-month extension would be another example of Guardiola's faith in the 34-year-old.