Graeme Souness Praises Liverpool Midfielders After Stunning Season

Liverpool legend turned Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has heaped praise on Liverpool's midfielders after they played a key role in helping the Reds win their first trophy since their League Cup in 2011.

Having beaten Tottenham in the Champions League final and ran Manchester City close to the Premier League title, Souness felt that Liverpool's engine room was key to their success.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Reported by the Daily Mirror, Souness spoke at a Virgin Media press launch and said: “If you asked any Premier League player who they don’t enjoy playing against, they may say that it’s hard to get the ball off City, but they would also admit that Liverpool bully you.

“In James Milner, they have a quiet assassin and I don’t think I’d particularly enjoy playing against their midfield because they are on you all the time, they want to get physically involved with you – and they steamroller.

“The fact they come after you with an intensity and never leave you alone is great for Liverpool’s back four. (Georginio) Wijnaldum, Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson, ­Milner do a great job for the team. More success will come for them.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With Souness being a midfielder himself back in the 80s, the praise for what is arguably the weakest area of the Liverpool squad demonstrates how talented Jürgen Klopp's side is and how well the Liverpool boss has built this squad.

“You need a wee bit of luck in everything you do. No one can deny that Liverpool are ­improving every season since Jurgen came in," Souness added.

“When Klopp came to speak to us (at Sky Sports) when he was on the touchline at Cardiff a couple of months back, I said to him that it will be only a matter of time before you start winning trophies with this team. It’s ­inevitable more will come."