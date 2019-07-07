Jose Mourinho Snubbed Enormous £89m Offer to Manage Chinese Super League Club

Jose Mourinho turned down a mouth-watering £89m offer to manage Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergande in April of this year.

The Portuguese manager has been out of a job since his sacking at Manchester United in December 2018, following a poor run of results and fans' growing discontent at what they perceived to be a negative style of football.

Just four months after leaving Old Trafford, The Telegraph report that Mourinho received this humungous offer, but turned it down due to his desire to continue coaching at the highest level.

The two-time European Cup winner met with Xu Jiayin in London, the billionaire owner of the Chinese club, to discuss him becoming the manager in April.





The mega-money offer was a three-year deal worth nearly £30m-a-year, plus another £9m in bonuses.

However, the former United boss, 56, decided the time was not right to make the move to China and that he still has a lot to offer at the top level of the sport.





The approach came at a time when existing manager Fabio Cannavaro took on the managerial role with the Chinese national team alongside his position at Guangzhou Evergrande.

After just over a month in charge of the national side, Cannavaro stepped down as manager in order to focus on his job at Evergrande and remains their manager to this day.

Mourinho is one of only five managers to have won the Champions League with two different clubs, having been victorious with Porto in 2004 and later Inter in 2010.

The Portuguese coach has previously intimated that he would be open to managing an international side, though is not believed to have been approached by any national football associations of yet.