Manchester City Fantasy Football: Every Citizens Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

With the start of the 2019/20 season edging closer it is time for fans to start building their fantasy football teams as the Premier League's official game is back up and running.

There is no doubt that you will be looking at the Manchester City players to put into your team as the champions had many players scoring very highly in the game last season.

Here is the lowdown on the prices and stats you need to know on City's current crop of fantasy options. Which players will you be looking to put in your team?

Goalkeepers

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ederson (£6.0) - One of the top-performing keepers last season with 169 points (second highest) but is the joint most expensive keeper in the game along with fellow international Alisson.

Claudio Bravo (£5.0) - For a second choice goalkeeper who is unlikely to play much at all, Bravo is definitely not worth the price tag.

Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Aymeric Laporte (£6.5) - Another top performer and arguably City's best defender. He comes at an expensive price for a defender and costs the same as Virgil van Dijk who got over 200 points last season.

Kyle Walker (£6.0) - The English full-back scored 150 points last season and is a regular starter for the champions.

Benjamin Mendy (£6.0) - The full-back just cannot stay healthy and so is definitely a risk with his price being so high.

Fabian Delph (£5.5) - Delph is unlikely to be playing much for the club next season and comes at a big price for someone who only got 29 points last season.





John Stones (£5.5) - With Kompany departing the club the English international may feature more but is unlikely to score many goals or get assists.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Nicolas Otamendi (£5.5) - Another steep price for a player who may not feature that often next season, especially if City bring in a new defender over the summer, so definitely a risky choice.





Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5) - Only got 44 points last season and is an expensive choice when there are so many other full-backs who play more and are cheaper.





Danilo (£5.0) - Only picked up 46 points last season, and with a cap of three players from one club you're better off not picking Danilo as one of the City options.





Angelino (£5.0) - One of City's new signings, the full-back returns to the club after improving considerably since he moved away to PSV Eindhoven.

Midfielders

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling (£12.0) - The second most expensive player in the game this season with only Mohammed Salah being worth more. However, Sterling backs up his price with his performances as last season the winger got 234 points.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5) - Last season he was out for most of it with injury, however, when he is on the pitch the midfielder is world-class.

Leroy Sane (£9.5) - The winger is undoubtedly a top talent and scored a lot of points last season even when he had to rotate in and out of the highly competitive City squad.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.5) - Another top player in the squad although, out of his teammates in the wide positions he was not quite as impressive only just getting over 100 points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (£8.0) - A vital player last season to city's success and for the price tag he has been given he is certainly worth considering for your team.

David Silva (£7.5) - The midfielder is always a good option and this season has a reasonable price tag. He is likely to get a few goals and create them too so may be a good option for your fantasy team.

Phil Foden (£5.5) - The youngster is definitely a prospect but at the moment is unlikely to be playing that much for the club with all the other midfield options they have.

Fernandinho (£5.5) - A top player but as a defensive midfielder he is unlikely to get many goals and assists, therefore, is not going to pick up too many points for your team.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5) - A solid midfield option that will get you a good amount of points. There are certainly worse options at that price or even higher.

Rodrigo (£5.5) - City's new big signing comes onto the game for a reasonable price, however, in La Liga where he played last season he didn't score too many goals or make many assists.

Forwards

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero (£12.0) - The most expensive forward on the game but is worthy of that price as he consistently gets goals.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.5) - A big price tag and a risk as for now he is still second choice striker to Aguero. There are a mulittude of strikers who cost less, are playing more regularly and are scoring more.