Tanguy Ndombele Reveals Why He Signed for Tottenham Amid European Interest

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Tanguy Ndombele has revealed the reasons he snubbed other major European sides in favour of Tottenham, listing manager Mauricio Pochettino as one of the key factors in his decision making.

The French midfielder became Spurs' record signing when he joined from Lyon for a fee of €60m plus €10m in bonuses, penning a long-term deal amid strong interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona.

Speaking to L'Equipe about his move, the 22-year-old insisted that he made the right choice by choosing Tottenham, with the club's manager earning high praise from the midfielder and proving a key figure as he opted for north London.


"What guided me was the Premier League, the top 4 in England, with a very good manager, who is going to help me to take steps forward," he said, via Get Football French News.

"Tottenham have one of the best managers in the world. The fact that he wants you, it makes you want to come work with him. He was the one who shifted my decision."

Ndombele went into further detail about Pochettino's influence on the move to the Premier League, claiming the love he felt from the Argentinian helped persuade him, while also being assured of growing and improving as a player under the 47-year-old.

View this post on Instagram

I’m happy #COYS

A post shared by Tanguy Ndombele (@ndombele_22) on

"It is difficult to describe but he knows how to touch people, to leave a mark on people," he added.

"He looked at me in the eyes and said: “come with me, I am sure that you will progress.” It is these types of little things that made me want to sign over there. I could see that he really, genuinely wanted me, that he genuinely liked me."

