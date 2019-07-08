Fulham Wonderkid to Join Liverpool After Snubbing Offers From Real Madrid & PSG

Liverpool have won the race for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who has rejected contract offers from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to move to Anfield.

Elliott, whose contract with Fulham expired this summer, became the youngest player in Premier League history when he featured as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May, drawing interest from some of Europe's biggest sides.

However, according to The Telegraph, it is Liverpool who have won the race for the 16-year-old, and they must now agree a compensation package with Fulham as a result of his age.

He must remain on a scholarship until his 17th birthday in April 2020, but Liverpool are said to have already agreed professional terms with Elliott, meaning he will pen a new contract as soon as he is eligible to do so.

Fulham had hoped that fast-tracking the teenager to the first team would have been enough to keep him at the club, but their own contract offer to Elliott was turned down, allowing a number of European giants to make their moves.

PSG, Real and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig all made offers to Elliott, but he ultimately opted to make the move to Anfield.

Primarily a right winger, Elliott is comfortable both on the left and in a more central role, having featured in a number of different positions during his three brief appearances for Fulham's senior side.

The Cottagers have produced a number of exciting young talents in recent years. They sold Patrick Roberts to Manchester City for around £12m in 2015, whilst 19-year-old winger Ryan Sessegnon has also been tipped to move to a Premier League side, with Tottenham Hotspur thought to be winning the race for his signature.

Fulham will likely fail to earn a similar fee for Elliott, given his case now comes down to agreeing compensation with Liverpool. If the two sides cannot strike a deal, it will be taken to a tribunal.

Liverpool are no strangers to such negotiations, having come close to being forced into court to agree a deal when they signed striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in 2017.