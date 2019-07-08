Giovani Lo Celso 'Waiting' for Contact From Spurs as Tottenham Advance With Deal for Dani Ceballos

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly 'waiting' for contact from Tottenham over a move to the club, while negotiations have advanced between Spurs and Dani Ceballos.

Both Lo Celso and Ceballos have been targeted by Tottenham, with Spurs recently putting Lo Celso's move on hold after struggling to agree on a fee for the midfielder, while Ceballos could move to the London club in a loan deal, following his impressive showings at the under-21 Euros.

Alessandra Cabral/GettyImages

In a flurry of news, all coming from Spanish sources, Lo Celso reportedly wants the move to Tottenham agreed before he finishes his post-Copa America holiday. Reported through AS (via

Sport Witness), the Argentine is said to be 'waiting' for Tottenham to be in contact with Betis to help finalise the move, with the player hoping it comes before the end of his holiday. 

Lo Celso has a release clause of £88m, with Real Betis reportedly holding out for a bid of at least £67m from Tottenham, partly because 20% of the transfer fee will go straight to Lo Celso's ex-club PSG. 

On Wednesday Sky Sports reported how the move had been put on hold, with Ceballos then thought to be the club's primary target. This could change however if Christian Eriksen were to leave the London club.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Tottenham's pursuit of Ceballos, reported through Estadio Deportivo, is said to be at an 'advanced' stage, with negotiations furthering. They state that Ceballos has been chased by Tottenham for a month, with a loan deal looking the most likely. After Sevilla pulled out of the race for the young Spaniard, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the midfielder. 

With Ceballos initially thought to be a target for Spurs following the stalling of Lo Celso's move, the possibility of both players arriving seems unlikely. However, if the reports are to be believed then Lo Celso seems keen on a move while Levy is pushing for the Ceballos deal. The two may both be playing in north London next year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message