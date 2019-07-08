Javier Hernandez Wanted by Fiorentina as West Ham United Prepare to Lose Another Striker

Italian side Fiorentina are keen to make a move for Mexico and West Ham United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez before the close of the summer.

Hernandez, who joined the Hammers in 2017, has failed to live up to expectations during his spell in London. With just a year left on his contract, a transfer to Florence could well prove to be a logical move for both parties.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, the Serie A outfit are keen to bring in an experienced forward to partner Giovanni Simeone (son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone) and the Mexican tops the two-man shortlist.

Chicharito has been used mainly as a super-sub during his time at the London Stadium, similar to his previous spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, and although goals are something the 31-year-old has never struggled with, his all-round game has lacked that little bit extra to cement him as a firm starter in England's top flight.

Siempre he amado el fútbol y pase lo que pase soy feliz, pero meter goles es una delicia!



I’ve always loved football and no matter what I’m happy, but to score a goal is an incredible feeling! pic.twitter.com/oqcL2EVMN5 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) December 3, 2018

Whether it be the physicality or the fast-paced nature of the Premier League, Hernandez has never really taken it to that next level like he did with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and the Italian style of play may well suit his game much more.

The Mexican international isn't getting any younger and with West Ham looking set to land Maxi Gomez for a club-record fee, his starts are looking even more limited than before.

Manuel Pellegrini is happy to keep Javier Hernandez for next season, but it is believed that we would accept a reasonable ofrer for him, if we were to recieve one. (via @ExWHUemployee) pic.twitter.com/dOSaWYYiDi — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) July 4, 2019

With the recent departures of Andy Carroll, Marko Arnautovic and Lucas Perez, the Irons may well be tempted to keep Hernandez in east London, however, the sensible option for all parties looks to be to cash in now before they lose him on a free next summer.