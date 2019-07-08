Javier Hernandez Wanted by Fiorentina as West Ham United Prepare to Lose Another Striker

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Italian side Fiorentina are keen to make a move for Mexico and West Ham United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez before the close of the summer.

Hernandez, who joined the Hammers in 2017, has failed to live up to expectations during his spell in London. With just a year left on his contract, a transfer to Florence could well prove to be a logical move for both parties.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, the Serie A outfit are keen to bring in an experienced forward to partner Giovanni Simeone (son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone) and the Mexican tops the two-man shortlist. 

Chicharito has been used mainly as a super-sub during his time at the London Stadium, similar to his previous spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, and although goals are something the 31-year-old has never struggled with, his all-round game has lacked that little bit extra to cement him as a firm starter in England's top flight. 

Whether it be the physicality or the fast-paced nature of the Premier League, Hernandez has never really taken it to that next level like he did with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and the Italian style of play may well suit his game much more. 

The Mexican international isn't getting any younger and with West Ham looking set to land Maxi Gomez for a club-record fee, his starts are looking even more limited than before. 

With the recent departures of Andy Carroll, Marko Arnautovic and Lucas Perez, the Irons may well be tempted to keep Hernandez in east London, however, the sensible option for all parties looks to be to cash in now before they lose him on a free next summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message