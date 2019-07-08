Leicester Set to Seal Club-Record of Youri Tielemans - Personal Terms Agreed

Leicester City are poised to announce the £40m capture of Youri Tielemans after the Belgian agreed personal terms at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan in the Midlands, joining on a temporary basis from struggling French side Monaco. He was electric in his initial five months with the Foxes, impressing new boss Brendan Rodgers, as well as several managers from across the continent.

As a result of his superb performances in 2018/19, a number of sides were thought to be rivalling Leicester for Tielemans' signature, but Sky Sports report that they have won the race.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The playmaker was instrumental in turning around the club's fortunes last term after an inconsistent beginning to the campaign, then-coach Claude Puel losing his job in February before Rodgers was brought in from Celtic.

Tielemans made 13 appearances and scored three goals in the Premier League, whilst adding plenty of industry and creativity to the Leicester midfield as the side began to show their true potential.

Though they were unable to secure qualification for European football, their loan signing was evidently convinced that a switch to the Foxes was in his best interests. Similarly, Rodgers clearly felt the former Anderlecht man was a fine asset to have in his side.

That familiarity and good feeling between club and player has likely been a strong factor in the latter's decision, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also interested in a move.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Tielemans is expected to put pen to paper on his Leicester contract on Monday before meeting up with the rest of the squad in France, though his new club are yet to comment on reports that a deal is done.