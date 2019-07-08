Mino Raiola Confirms Matthijs de Ligt Agreement With Juventus as Clubs Continue to Negotiate Fee

The agent of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, Mino Raiola, has confirmed the Dutchman has already reached an agreement with Juventus and is now waiting for the two clubs to settle on a transfer fee.

The 19-year-old's future has dominated headlines this summer, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all said to be leading the race for his signature at different times. However, as of late, the Serie A side appear to have taken control of the situation.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Raiola confirmed De Ligt has already agreed a move to Juventus, but he will continue to train with Ajax until the clubs have settled on a fee.

He said: "Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club deals with this.

"We have no intention to petition the arbitrator or to sue: he’ll join the retreat. He won’t pretend he’s sick, that’s not his style. But he’ll wait for the agreement between the parties to be reached rapidly."

Both Barcelona and PSG are thought to be considering late offers to De Ligt, although Juventus are thought to be confident of finalising the deal after agreeing a five-year contract worth a huge €12m per season.

It is thought Juventus' initial bid was worth around €50m, although Ajax are holding out for more as a result of all the interest in their captain. The Serie A champions may have to increase that to closer to €70m, which could prove problematic as they are still dealing with the huge financial cost of signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

This hesitation has allowed both Barcelona and PSG to reignite their interest in the 19-year-old. The Blaugrana are thought to have already agreed a transfer fee with Ajax, but it is the personal terms which caused their move for De Ligt to collapse.





As such, they have begun looking for alternative signings, such as Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, but the chance to swoop in and sign De Ligt may be too good to turn down.