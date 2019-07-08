Napoli Offer Mauro Icardi €7.5m Contract Despite Striker Favouring Juventus Move

Mauro Icardi might be one step closer to ending his Inter nightmare after being offered a €7.5m per year contract plus bonuses by Napoli.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. Icardi had previously damaged his relationship with the Inter ultras back in 2016 after publishing a controversial book, while he was frozen out of the squad and stripped off his captaincy back in February after his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, criticised the Inter players and management on Italian TV.

Although he was eventually allowed back into the Nerazzurri squad, Icardi has effectively been put in the shop window by Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who stated: "We’re ready to negotiate with anyone who wants to buy Icardi, respecting the value of this player."

Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) have reported that Napoli have made the first move, offering the Argentinian striker a contract that will eventually reach €10m a year with the bonuses.

Icardi is apparently receptive towards the idea of moving to Stadio San Paolo, but Juventus would still be his preferred destination. It's understood, however, that Napoli would be more likely than Juventus to accept Inter's asking price of €60m.

If this transfer happens, it would be a massive coup for I Partenopei, who will have one of the best strikers in the world if the Argentinian is able to improve his attitude and maintain a good relationship with his teammates.

Icardi made 37 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, scoring 17 goals and making five assists. He is also currently Inter's eighth all-time scorer; his 124 goals just pipping Christian Vieri's 123.