Napoli Offer Mauro Icardi €7.5m Contract Despite Striker Favouring Juventus Move

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Mauro Icardi might be one step closer to ending his Inter nightmare after being offered a €7.5m per year contract plus bonuses by Napoli.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. Icardi had previously damaged his relationship with the Inter ultras back in 2016 after publishing a controversial book, while he was frozen out of the squad and stripped off his captaincy back in February after his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, criticised the Inter players and management on Italian TV.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Although he was eventually allowed back into the Nerazzurri squad, Icardi has effectively been put in the shop window by Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who stated: "We’re ready to negotiate with anyone who wants to buy Icardi, respecting the value of this player."

Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) have reported that Napoli have made the first move, offering the Argentinian striker a contract that will eventually reach €10m a year with the bonuses.

Icardi is apparently receptive towards the idea of moving to Stadio San Paolo, but Juventus would still be his preferred destination. It's understood, however, that Napoli would be more likely than Juventus to accept Inter's asking price of €60m.

If this transfer happens, it would be a massive coup for I Partenopei, who will have one of the best strikers in the world if the Argentinian is able to improve his attitude and maintain a good relationship with his teammates. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Icardi made 37 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, scoring 17 goals and making five assists. He is also currently Inter's eighth all-time scorer; his 124 goals just pipping Christian Vieri's 123. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message